AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar rose by 36 pips or 0.47% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The AUD/USD currency pair tested the resistance level at 0.7765 during Thursday's trading session.

If the exchange rate breaks the resistance level at 0.7765, a surge towards the weekly resistance line at 0.7791 could be expected today.

However, if the resistance line at 0.7765 holds, bearish traders are likely to pressure the currency exchange rate lower towards the weekly S1 at 0.7664 within the following trading session.