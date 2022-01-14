AUD/USD
The AUD/USD currency exchange rate's surge eventually bounced off the 0.7315 level. The event was followed by a decline. On Friday morning, the decline of the pair found support in the technical levels at 0.7264/0.7280. In that zone, the weekly R1 simple pivot point, the 50-hour simple moving average and a high and low level range was located.
If the currency exchange rate recovers, it would have no technical resistance as high as the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 0.7345. A move above the pivot point might test the November high and low level zone at 0.7360/0.7370.
Meanwhile, a decline of the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar would have to pass the technical levels int eh 0.7264/0.7280 zone, before aiming at the 200-hour simple moving average near 0.7220. Further below, the 0.7200 mark and the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7197 are expected to act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and continues trade around 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD trades near 1.3700 as dollar ignores weak sales report
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.3700. After the data from the US revealed that Retail Sales plunged by 1.9% in December, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the US Dollar Index staying flat on the day slightly below 95.00.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.