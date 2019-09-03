AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6758
- Australian Current Account Balance in Q2 jumped to 5.9B, the first surplus in 44 years.
- Australian Q2 GDP expected to show the slowest pace of growth in two decades.
- AUD/USD nearing a critical resistance at 0.6820, a rally expected beyond it.
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6687, its lowest since August 7, later recovering up to a daily high of 0.6763 to close the day a couple of pips below this last. Australia released July Retail Sales, which declined by 0.1% when compared to the previous month, while the Reserve Bank of Australia had a monetary policy meeting and, as expected, policymakers kept the cash rate on hold at 1.0%, leaving doors opened for further cuts. On a positive note, however, the Current Account Balance in Q2 jumped to 5.9B, the first surplus in 44 years, as a result of massive iron ore and coal exports. The substantial trade surplus, however, can’t hide the softness of the domestic economy that forced the central bank to cut rates for two consecutive months but was enough to keep the Aussie afloat throughout the day.
Australia will release the AIG Performance of Services Index and the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, and later, an update in the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Australian Q2 GDP is expected to have advanced by 0.5% when compared to the previous quarter and by 1.4% yearly basis. If it’s confirmed, it will be the weakest growth in almost two decades.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading at a five-day high ahead of the Q2 GDP release, with a positive technical stance in its 4 hours chart, trading above its 20 and 100 SMA for the first time in over a week. The moving averages remain directionless, while the 200 SMA keeps heading lower, offering a dynamic resistance at 0.6820. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within positive levels although now losing their bullish strength. The market is already aware that GDP could disappoint, which means that the pair could post a larger reaction on a positive surprise than to a negative one.
Support levels: 0.6740 0.6700 0.6675
Resistance levels: 0.6790 0.6820 0.6855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD
After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth.
Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs
Gold prices have been on the rise again on Tuesday with US traders and investors coming back after the Labour Day holidays to what is a toxic-cocktail of Brexit and trade war risks.