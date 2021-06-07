AUD/USD
Upside risks pressured the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar on Friday. As a result, the AUD/USD exchange rate surged by 92 pips or 1.20% during Friday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the currency pair could make a retracement towards the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7699 today.
However, the weekly pivot point at 0.7718 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.