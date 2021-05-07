AUD/USD
Upside risks dominated the Australian Dollar versus the US Dollar on Thursday. The AUD/USD currency pair tested the weekly resistance level at 0.7784 during Thursday's trading session.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 0.7820 level could be expected within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders could pressure the currency exchange rate lower during the following hours.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2050 ahead of Lagarde, NFP
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2050 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fedspeak push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.