AUD/USD
The Australian Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.60% against the US Dollar on Thursday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Thursday's trading session.
Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders could be near the 0.7784 area.
However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7754 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.