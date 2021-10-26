AUD/USD

On Monday, the AUD/USD currency pair bounced off a support level at 0.7460. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 34 pips or 0.45% against the US Dollar during Monday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session.

However, the currency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 0.7540 within this session.