Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar drifted below 0.72 US cents on Tuesday, continuing to correct lower amid rising uncertainty surrounding the economic impacts of this latest COVID wave and Omicron strain. Consumer confidence marked its largest monthly decline in three decades, tumbling through the first few weeks of January as Australians adjust their spending habits in the face of skyrocketing COVID-19 infections. Restrictions may have been lifted, yet the pandemic continues to preclude consumers from re-engaging in normal economic activity. Confidence fell some 7.6% to start the year as rising Covid cases, extensive testing delays and supply chain stress all weigh on economic function. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7230 the AUD fell below 0.72 in the latter stages of the domestic session marking overnight lows at 0.7170. Despite last week’s foray above 0.73 US cents and uptick in global rates and increased risk aversion have again forced investors to give up AUD gains. We expect the AUD will continue to maintain a narrow trading band, bouncing between 0.70 and 0.7330 through the coming weeks.
Key Movers
The US dollar advanced through trade on Tuesday amid a backdrop of higher global rates and a sustained risk off run. The DXY dollar index advanced 0.5% on the day, pushing back toward 96 as the USD advanced against the majority of major counterparts. The correlation between higher Fed interest rate expectations and a broader risk off narrative appears to be returning, adding support to the USD and driving the EUR and GBP lower overnight. Having touched highs above 1.14, the EUR fell sharply, giving up three quarters of a percent and marking intraday lows at 1.1320, while the GBP slipped back below 1.36. The JPY was the day’s big winner, staving off further deprecation against the USD and a push toward 115 as the up tick in risk aversion helped push investors toward haven assets. Our attentions today turn to UK and Canadian CPI data.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7070 – 0.7250 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6290 – 0.6370 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8850 – 1.9020 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0580 – 1.0650 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8950 – 0.9050 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.