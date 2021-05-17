AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar maintained a narrow handle through much of Monday amid what was a largely lacklustre session across currency markets. Despite an uptick across key commodity prices with both copper and iron ore bouncing back toward record highs following last week's retracement, the AUD struggled to mount any real positive momentum. A risk-off backdrop remains intact and continues to offset the benefits of higher commodity prices while forcing the currency toward support at 0.7730. Having broken out beyond April’s narrow trading band earlier this month, the push and pull of short-term headwinds and long-term optimism appear to have dragged the AUD back toward said ranges as investors again search for a catalyst to drive direction and conviction. Our attentions today turn to the RBA policy meeting minutes. We expect few surprises given the meeting itself toed the line or expectation, however any guide on economic performance and expanded stimulus could prompt price action. We anticipate the AUD will remain range-bound between 0.768 and 0.78 through much of the week ahead.
Key Movers
Price action across the major currencies offered little to excite investors on Monday with the EUR and JPY enjoying only modest gains against the USD while the CAD and GBP both rose 0.3%. The CAD outperformed her commodity counterparts, buoyed by an uptick in oil prices with both WTI and Brent Crude climbing 1.5%. Expectations oil prices will continue to climb as Europe and the US re-open their economies could help fuel further CAD gains through the medium term.
The Great British pound consolidated its push above 1.40, marking new intraday highs at 1.4147. Having underperformed through April, sterling appears set for a period of outperformance as the UK appears on track to immunise the majority of the adult population by July and the economic recovery/re-opening gathers pace. Our attentions now turn to Bank of England Governor Bailey as he outlines a path to quantitative easing to the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7800 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6350 - 0.6420 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7980 - 1.8420 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0720 - 1.0820 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9330 - 0.9430 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout
After rising nearly 1% and closing the week on a firm footing on Friday, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and extended its rally after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA at $1,850. At the moment, the pair is rising 1.3% on a daily basis and trading at its strongest level since early February at $1,866
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms
Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin.