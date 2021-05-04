AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD bottomed exactly at best support for the day at 7720/10 to hit the first target of 7750/60.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at best support at 7160/50 & topped exactly at first resistance at 7210/20.
AUDJPY held first support at 8450/40 to top 5 pips from the target of 8490/8500.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD best support at 7710/00 again today. Longs need stops below 7685. A break lower targets 7670, perhaps as far as 7645/40.
Holding 7710/00 targets first resistance at 7760/70. Above 7770 signals further gains to 7790 before a retest of key resistance at 7800/10. A break above 7820 opens the door to the March high at 7848/50.
NZDUSD best support at 7160/50 today. Longs need stops below 7135. A break lower to target 7105/00.
Longs at 7160/50 target 7180 & first resistance at 7210/20. Above here can target 7235/40. Strong 500 week moving average resistance at 7305/25. Shorts need stops above 7345.
AUDJPY holding below 500 week plus 200 & 100 month moving average resistance at 8440/70 is negative for this week. First support at 8395/85 but below 8375 targets 8355/45, perhaps as far as support at 8310/00.
Key resistance at 8440/70. Shorts need stops above 8510. A break higher this week targets the March high at 8534/45.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC
Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC.