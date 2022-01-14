AUD/JPY breaks below an upside support line

AUD/JPY has been in a sliding mode since yesterday, and today, it managed to break below the upside support line drawn from the low of December 3rd. In our view, this has changed the short-term picture to somewhat negative. However, in order to get confident on a reversal, we would like to see a clear dip below 82.05.
Such a break could initially pave the way towards the low of December 22nd, at 81.27, the break of which may carry extensions towards the 80.35 zone, marked near the low of December 20th. Slightly lower lies the 79.84 zone, the break of which could see scope for declines towards the low of December 3rd, at 78.80.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below 50 and points down, while the MCAD runs below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect downside momentum and support the notion for further declines in this exchange rate.
On the upside, we would like to see a strong rebound and a clear break above 83.75 before we start assessing the bullish case again. This would confirm a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour chart and may target the 84.30 barrier, marked by the high of January 5th, or the 84.50 zone, marked by the inside swing low of November 3rd. If neither barrier is able to stop the bulls, we could see them climbing towards the high of the next day, at 85.20, where another break could see scope for advances towards the peak of November 1st, at 86.05.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
