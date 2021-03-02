AUD/CHF rebounds strongly from near 0.7000

AUD/CHF has been trading in a recovery mode yesterday, after it hit support near the crossroads of the psychological round number of 0.7000 and the upside support line drawn from the low of January 28th.Today, the pair broke above yesterday’s high of 0.7125, which suggests that the buyers have stayed in the driver’s seat. Thus, we will adopt a bullish stance for now.
In our view, the move above yesterday’s high of 0.7125 may have opened the way towards Thursday’s high of 0.7260. If that barrier is not able to halt the advance, its break will confirm a forthcoming higher high on the daily chart and may set the stage for extensions towards the peak of December 3rd, 2018, near the 0.7375 area.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI has recently rebounded from near its 50 line and continues to point up, while the MACD, already above its trigger line, has just turned positive. Both indicators suggest that the rate may have started gaining upside speed again, which enhances the case for more advances.
In order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a clear dip below 0.7000. This would confirm a forthcoming lower low and will also place the pair below the aforementioned short-term upside line. The bears may push the action towards the low of February 18th, at 0.6940, the break of which may allow extensions towards the low of the day before, at 0.6910. There, the rate may also test another upside support line, a medium-term one, drawn from the low of October 20th.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).