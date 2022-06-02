The AUDCAD pair has had an interesting year so far, with plenty of volatility.
A bearish January was followed by a 600 pip rise during February and March. Then, in April, a 400 pip sell off completely reversed the trend. The bearish momentum continued in the first half of May as well. The last time we saw this pair have a month with over 400 pips in one direction was at the beginning of the pandemic back in March and April 2020. So where do we stand now with the AUDCAD?
Looking at the daily chart with a Donchian Channels indicator, we can see price has been straddling the bottom channel for most of April, barely coming up to the equilibrium line. Only this past week have we seen the AUDCAD consolidate on top of the equilibrium line. Donchian Channels are a fair way to visualise the extreme prices of a pair compared to its moving average.
A big influence on this currency pair is the price levels of certain commodities. Notably, Canada is a major producer of crude oil, while Australia supplies roughly one-third of the world’s iron ore.
Generally, it can be said that Canada’s commodities are performing better than Australia’s. Crude oil has booked six consecutive months of gains, and Brent oil now trades at $115 per barrel (up from $68 per barrel). On the other hand, iron ore has booked half as many gainful months in the same time period, stagnating at ~$140 per tonne.
Moving forward, the EU banning Russian oil imports, the latest in a long line of oil-related crises, could be seen as a bullish event for the Canadian dollar. While, the reopening of China, and its factories re-energising their iron-ore imports, is on the side of the Australian.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!