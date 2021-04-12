If we look at the daily chart of AUDCAD, we can see that the price is at a strong support level of 0.95392. Tenkan Sen is flat, indicating that we are likely to see some consolidation in the short term. Future Kumo is bearish with Senkou Span A diverging From Senkou Span B, suggesting lower prices to come. Should the support level at 0.95392 be broken, then a short position would be favoured.
Information provided by Sachin Kotecha and/or Sach Capital Limited is for illustrative and educational purposes only and is not considered financial advice. Sach Capital Limited can’t be held liable for your trading losses. Sach Capital Limited does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes or errors. Trading CFDs, Spread Bets, and Foreign Exchange carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for everyone. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
