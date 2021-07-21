ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM DXY STO WPL Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
ASX 200 (XJO) Technical Analysis: Touch on 7400 then drop to 7300
Trading Levels: ASX200 Support 7200, next we need to see if 7300 becomes the support 7300 is the top of Minor Group 1 and is critical as support for a move higher.
testing of the 7300 has not yest occurred but is expected shortly
ASX200 Elliott Wave: iv of (c) of iv) towards 7200
ASX200 Trading Strategy: A long trade set up for late Thusday or Friday morning see video:
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
