Technical Analysis Elliott Wave ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM DXY
ASX 200 Technical Analysis Overview: Just completed its wave four correction.
Thursday can open high and trade lower for the day which in turn creates the buying opportunity for the ASX200
Trading Levels: ASX200 Support on the Minor level, top of Minor Group1 and Sub group1 7330 creates long trades
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wave (iii) of v)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: currently long with the view of adding on 7300 as tested support
