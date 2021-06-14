ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: US and Australian Indices should remain bullish this week
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:The US markets and resources look to move higher, so the ASX200 can move higher and I point out where to go long.
Trading Levels: ASX200 Resistance 7350 for intraday traders
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wavevof (iii) of v) of 5 of (3)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Risk On
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
EUR/USD: Recovery from 50-DMA has bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD attacks upper end of immediate trading range following Monday’s corrective bounce. Previous resistance line, bearish MACD signals test the recovery moves. Three-week-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD looks to UK jobs, Brexit to defend 1.4100
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.4100, recently taking offers around the intraday low of 1.4105 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable dropped to the lowest since mid-May before bouncing off 1.4070 the previous day.
Stellar may be on the brink of a 50% collapse
XLM price has been propped up by the symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the March 2020-May 2021 rally. However, the resulting rebound has been limited, unaffected by the Bitcoin burst higher since the El Salvador announcement to make BTC legal tender.
The FOMC may address tapering directly or indirectly
The big news this week, or rather the Big Hint, is the Fed policy meeting on Tuesday/Wednesday. Also Wednesday is the Biden meeting with Putin, and Canada reports CPI. In the US, tomorrow’s retail sales might be interesting.