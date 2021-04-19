ASX200 CBA ANZ BHP FMG IRON ORE COPPER AUDUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Looking for a top of Wave (iii) of (v)
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:Over bought
Trading Levels: Resistance at 7100
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Wave a of (v) of v) or a count in line with the US indices is Wave v of (iii) top
ASX200 Trading Strategy: We have taken profits on the asx200 trades and now waiting for the next long trade set up.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
