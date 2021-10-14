ASX 200 (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading https://tradinglounge.com.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish corrective pattern Wave (4).
ASX200 Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4).
Trading Levels: Currently in Minor Group 1 7300|7200|7100.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle for Wave B.
Crude Oil to $80 the corrective pattern.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave 4 Expanded Flat.
Iron Ore finding support 650 low in place.
US Spot Gold Elliott Wave has broken support, but still in the larger Elliott wave triangle pattern, move lower 1700 - 1720.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank: Neutral.
BHP RIO FMG trading long off thelows.
STO OSH WPL, prepare for corrective pullback.
Trading tips:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
