Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.

ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish corrective pattern Wave (4).

ASX200 Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4) or the Bullish count is Wave (5) started, needs confirmation.

Trading Levels: take profit at 7400 and wait for the next trade set up (Classic TradingLevel pattern).

ASX200 Trading Strategy: trade to 7400

Commodities:

Copper Elliott Wave iv) correction.

Crude Oil Wave 4.

Natural Gas Elliott Wave 4 Expanded Flat.

Iron Ore: bias is bearish.

US Spot Gold 1750 critical support, if breach then bearish count is in play.

Australian Stocks:

Finance and Bank: Bullish.

BHP RIO FMG trading long off the lows.

STO OSH WPL, prepare for corrective pullback.

00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.

17:57 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.

22:05 Commodities Iron Ore, Gold, Oil, Natural Gas and Copper Wave Analysis.

41:36 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.

49:04 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.

55:59 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.

"Are you willing to lose money on a trade? If not, then don't take it. You can only win if you're not afraid to lose. And you can only do that if you truly accept the risks in front of you."