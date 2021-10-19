ASX 200 (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading.
S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish corrective pattern Wave (4).
ASX200 Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4) or the Bullish count is Wave (5) started, needs confirmation.
Trading Levels: take profit at 7400 and wait for the next trade set up (Classic TradingLevel pattern).
ASX200 Trading Strategy: trade to 7400
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave iv) correction.
Crude Oil Wave 4.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave 4 Expanded Flat.
Iron Ore: bias is bearish.
US Spot Gold 1750 critical support, if breach then bearish count is in play.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank: Bullish.
BHP RIO FMG trading long off the lows.
STO OSH WPL, prepare for corrective pullback.
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.
17:57 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.
22:05 Commodities Iron Ore, Gold, Oil, Natural Gas and Copper Wave Analysis.
41:36 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.
49:04 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.
55:59 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading tips:
"Are you willing to lose money on a trade? If not, then don't take it. You can only win if you're not afraid to lose. And you can only do that if you truly accept the risks in front of you."
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
