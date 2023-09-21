BoJ
Market participants eagerly await the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy decision on Friday, especially after Governor Kazuo Ueda remarked on negative interest rates and the Yen's depreciation. The BoJ faces a tricky balancing act as they aim to manage currency stability and economic goals amid potential central bank intervention and a widening yield gap with the US.
Still, The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday, reassuring markets that monetary stimulus will continue, at least for now. This is due to the economic struggles in China and the global impact of US interest rates.
Due to uncertainty about wage trends, there is no agreement among BOJ officials on the timing or order in which they should end their policy of negative short-term interest rates and a bond yield cap. This is according to three sources familiar with the bank's thinking.
FOMC recap
The recent FOMC meeting provided more hawkish interest rate projections than expected. Most 12 members voted for another rate hike in 2023, while the median projection showed a 50 basis points (bps) reduction in rate cuts for 2024, down from the previous forecast of 100 bps in June. Despite this, it's important to note that the meeting did not strongly signal a rate hike in November, primarily due to the ongoing inflation forecast, which remains relatively high.
The expectation is that better news regarding inflation, progress in labour market rebalancing, and a potential slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter will likely convince the FOMC not to raise rates again this year. However, the meeting has raised the threshold for rate cuts in the next year, pushing the first anticipated cut from 2024Q2 to 2024Q4.
While there have been mixed opinions in the markets about the likelihood of rate cuts, the FOMC's shift away from the belief that tightening policy might negatively impact growth with a lag next year weakens the case for cutting rates. This means that inflation would likely need to decrease more than previously assumed for the FOMC to consider rate cuts.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2300, focus on BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is consolidating losses in early Europe on Thursday, trading near a five-month low at 1.2304 set on Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the Fed's hawkish stance and increased odds of a BoE rate hike pause, following a surprise fall in UK inflation.
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0650 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading close to weekly lows below 1.0650 in the early European morning on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surges to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold downside appears limited, focus shifts to BoE and US data
Gold price is trading at the lowest level in three days near $1,925 early Thursday, challenging critical confluence support amid an unabated US Dollar demand and surging US Treasury bond yields, courtesy of a hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate pause on Wednesday.
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Sol shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the ETH killer break out from a descending parallel channel. The daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism.
UK Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoE hike hangs in the balance as inflation cools
The UK central bank is on track for another 25 bps hike on Thursday, lifting interest rate to 5.50%. The BoE could signal the end of its tightening cycle as economic woes mount.