After a turbulent week and now sitting tight ahead of crucial updates on U.S. inflation on Wednesday, investors took advantage of the relative calm for a well-deserved breather on Monday.
Likewise, Asia is off to a relatively serene start ahead of China's April trade data release and U.S. inflation reports later this week.
While Banking-sector stress is a top vulnerability facing the U.S. financial system, but keeping risk sentiment on the steady and narrow path, the Fed's latest loan officer survey shows that the net percentage of banks tightening standards was similar to stress levels during the early 90s and early 2000s but still well below GFC and pandemic levels.
The White House will meet with Congressional leaders on Tuesday to “kick off” negotiations. Expect noisy headlines and political posturing this week but very little in the way of a clear path to a solution. Given the blustery headline conditions, expect the boat to rock some.
Bank stocks continue establishing a keen nexus for oil prices. After all, solid financial markets and strong institutions enhance capital allocation through broader markets and drive energy demand.
The sharpest oil price drops have coincided with rising fears that regional banking stress will push the US into recession. Statistically, US banking stress—proxied using US bank equity prices— explains much of the daily Brent price action over the last few months.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.