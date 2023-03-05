Markets
New week, same narrative: most market participants will again start fretting about the Fed's hiking path and are marking their calendars for 2 key data events—NFPs and a CPI—between now and March FOMC.
Monetary policy transmission has become a key topic for policymakers and markets as financing conditions have tightened, but the inflation run rate remains very high. Currently, markets are pricing 30 bp of hikes for the March FOMC, leaving investors facing an unstable equilibrium and an extremely high-risk event. The lags inherent in monetary policy create risks of policy error in both directions, leaving both central banks and investors walking on a razor's edge.
The US jobs report will be front and centre for markets this week, along with Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony before House and Senate committees.
Powell will importantly have the opportunity to define the Committee's reaction function to upcoming prints. Most important will be whether the Chair takes the opportunity to express a preference for sticking with a 25bp hike in March or if he leaves the door ajar for returning to a faster pace this month. If Powell does not slam the door shut on the potential for a larger hike, markets could put substantially more weight on a 50bp hike at the March meeting in response to last month's hotter data.
Ultimately, the heavy data calendar over the next few weeks, particularly CPI and NFP, will be critical for determining how that settles.
Asia
The 2023 National People's Congress started on March 5th. Premier Li Keqiang delivered the Government Work Report (his last), which outlined key economic targets for this year. Policymakers aim to achieve "around 5%" GDP growth target in 2023, which was slightly less ambitious than the "above 5%" or "5%-5.5%" discussed by some investors with more bulled-up expectations.
Over the next few days, the fiscal budget report and discussions on the Party and government institutional reforms could offer a more market-friendly interlude. Still, investors are already setting sights on a press conference to be held by new government leaders on March 13th, which may convey more forward-looking policy clues.
With the government appearing to maintain the status quo, i.e. a marginal increase in fiscal stimuli, the market would likely remain cautious about China's recovery. As a result, the RMB has opened up a bit weaker and could underperform and remain at the mercy of the USD outlook until investors can gauge the expected bounce in critical monthly activity indicators such as industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and trade data, have not yet shown a robust recovery.
In equities, the sell-off from overbought levels, I think, is essentially over. Mainland investors remain cashed up and long-onlies underweight, especially outside the internet space. This sets the market up to rally even in a mildly favourable policy scenario after the initial knee-jerk lower at the open.
After a brief hiatus, several data releases out of China this week are likely to end growing skepticism over the strength of its post-reopening recovery.
Forex
The Bank of Japan will hold its Monetary Policy Meeting on March 9-10. The meeting will be the last under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's decade-long stewardship. And while traders had positioned short Yen, thinking that the BOJ likely wanted to avoid making yield curve control (YCC) adjustments that could have a wide-ranging impact on bonds and the forex and equity markets, they are now turning more cautious, knowing that Kuroda can be full of surprises.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD coiled and it gives us plenty of risk events this week, including the RBA
The Australian dollar is taking its cues from sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve, robust US data, local economic data and while also looking to China's upcoming parliament meeting for new economic support. The Aussie is correcting higher and away from the January low of 0.6689.
EUR/USD bulls eye a test of bear's commitments near 1.0700
EUR/USD was supported on Friday as the US Dollar fell and was headed for the largest weekly loss since mid-January against a basket of six major currencies. 1.0700 is key while trendline support holds up.
Gold bulls focus on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, United States jobs report
Gold price began March on a front foot, by posting the first positive weekly close in five. The XAU/USD bulls keep the reins during the early hour of Monday’s Asian session, despite retreating from the highest levels in two weeks to around $1,857.
Charles Hoskinson responds to critique on Cardano’s governance calling out FUD
Cardano got criticized for its governance proposal, questioning its “decentralization.” Vanessa Harris, a web3 advisor, claimed that Cardano’s governance is not centralized. In a recent Twitter thread, she stated that Input Output Global (IOG), the developers of Cardano will dominate a large part of the project’s governance.
The week ahead - US NFP, BOJ, Darktrace, Harbour Energy and Aviva results
The boom in the January payrolls numbers proved to be a significant catalyst in a change of perception about the health of the US economy, as well as shaking markets out of the complacency that had characterised sentiment as we started 2023 on a strong note.