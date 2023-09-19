Asia market update: Asia markets struggle again ahead of CB announcements; UAW strike in US may spread to Canada; AU RBA Minutes reveal no surprises.
General trend
- Asian equities struggled again today as eyes look ahead to the Fed, BOE and BOJ rate decisions this week.
- Japan’s Nikkei led the soft tone, dragged down >-1% by tech and electronic as Japan played catch up following yesterday’s holiday.
- Canada’s UNIFOR union may join in the US UAW strikes, initially against Ford if no agreement reached tonight.
- Toyota, Honda and Yokohama Rubber all hit record highs today, with Nissan also +3%; All possibly gaining from the strike issues currently affecting their US competitors in North America.
- The Australian RBA reiterated that in their Sept rate decision they believed the case for a pause at 4.1% was stronger than the case for a further hike – although more may be required later. The RBA did flag a weakening China economy and higher petrol prices as risks to the outlook.
- Japan’s economy minister signaled that Japanese firms need to be able to respond to higher rates.
- US equity FUTs down slightly in Asian trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Wed 20 Sep JP Balance of Trade, CN LPR, UK CPI.
- Wed night US FOMC Rate Decision.
- Thu NZ Q2 GDP.
- Thu evening UK BoE Rate Decision.
- Fri JP CPI (national) and JP BOJ Rate Decision.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Tue 19 Sept India.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,221.
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Sept minutes: Reiterates that further policy tightening may be required, but decided the case for a pause at 4.1% was stronger.
- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 80.9 v 78.7 prior (highest since week ending Feb 5th).
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Plans debt-to-income framework consultation in early 2024.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens flat at 17,942.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,123.
- China might keep the LPR unchanged in Sept [decision expected on Wed (Sept 20th)], loan prime rate could be cut further in Q4 - Chinese press.
- HKMA: China PBOC sells CNY15.0B v CNY15.0B indicated in 6-month bills at 3.38% coupon in Hong Kong.
- US State Dept: US Sec of State Blinken met with China VP Han about Russia/Ukraine war, North Korea and Taiwan Strait.
- China PBOC Gov Gongsheng: China will improve policies and create market-oriented international level business climate.
- China PBOC reportedly lifted temporary curbs on gold imports for some lenders recently imposed to defend the CNY currency – FT (overnight update).
- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson avoids question on if Pres Xi will go to APEC summit in US in Nov; Notes China values it (overnight update).
- Former China Foreign Min Qing Gang was ousted after alleged affair with TV presenter led to birth of child in the US.
- China Finance Ministry: Offers tax reduction for R&D costs of integrated circuit firms (overnight update).
- China's Yuan exchange rate v USD will show 'positive changes' after 'bottoming out' - China PBOC publication (overnight update).
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1733 v 7.1736 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY208B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY184B prior; Sells CNY60B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY60B prior; Net injects CNY59B v Net injects CNY29B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei opens -0.7% at 33,296.
- Japan METI Minister Nishimura: Key for firms to be able to respond to higher yields.
- SMBC (8316.JP) said to raise US dollar term deposit interest rate to 5.3% [first increase in 5 years].
- Japan PM Kishida to announce domestic asset management industry reforms on Thursday in NYC.
- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Gathering information about fresh US sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 gas project and its impact to Japan.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Started on-site probe for Sompo Japan today.
- Japan Foreign Ministry: US, Japan, South Korea shared concerns that Russia-North Korea coooperation may have negative impact on peace and stability of Indo-Pacific.
- Japan PM Kishida: To hold bilateral Summit with Iran in New York; Expects to talk with Ukraine's Pres Zelenskiy at UN Assembly.
- Japan said to discuss removing the health insurance barriers that pressure many women to limit their working hours (overnight update).
- Japan sells ¥3.5T in 12-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.0378% v -0.0679% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.27x v 2.87x prior.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.2% at at 2,579.
Other Asia
- Taiwan Semi (TSM) Co. and Arizona Governor Hobbs discuss advanced packaging investment - financial press.
- Malaysia Aug Trade Balance (MYR): 17.3B v 17.8Be.
- Philippines Finance Chief Diokno: Halting fuel taxes to seriously impact government finances.
- Vietnam Parliament Chairman: Vietnam will struggle to hit 2023 growth target as exports slow.
- (SG) SPOST.SG Announces postage rates to increase; Regular mail to +S$0.20c to S$0.51c; Effective 9th Oct.
North America
- UAW President says Union will announce new plants to strike on Friday at Noon EDT if no serious progress reached - financial press.
- Ford (F) UNIFOR [Canada union] President: Union does not yet have new labor deal with Ford; Will strike tonight if no deal tonight.
- (Follow up): Ford (F) UNIFOR [Canada union]: Late-night negotiations are continuing with a late caucus meeting.
- (US) Sept NAHB housing market index: 45 V 49E.
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Labor market cooling, doesn't involve significant layoffs.
- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) says he will bring GOP stopgap govt spending measure to house floor on Thursday to avert a shutdown.
Europe
- EU Commission Vice President: Reiterates the EU does not seek to decouple from China.
- (G7) Foreign Minister's Chair Japan: Russia must withdraw its troops and military equipment from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine immediately, completely and unconditionally.
- German Bundesbank Monthly Report: Sees contraction in Q3; domestic economy needs an overhaul.
- (CH) Bank for International Settlements (BIS): Current build-up of leveraged short positions in US Treasury futures is a financial vulnerability worth monitoring - FT.
- (EU) Bank of France Gov Villeroy: ECB will maintain rates at 4% as needed.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.0%, ASX 200 -0.4% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: 10.1%; Nasdaq100 10.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.8%.
- EUR 1.0678-1.0697 ; JPY 147.50-147.82 ; AUD 0.6429-0.6449 ; NZD 0.5904-0.5928.
- Gold flat at $1,952/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $91.23/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.7572/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the shared currency while a subdued US Dollar price action could lend support to the pair.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, vulnerable below 1.2400
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, languishing near five-month lows in early Europe on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold consolidates its gains, Fed rate decision looms
Gold price consolidates its recent gains above the $1,900 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the major central banks' monetary policy meeting.
XRP price holds ground above $0.50 amid threat to security status
XRP price held above the $0.50 level, considered key support for the altcoin in its recovery. In a recent turn of events, the NYDFS dropped all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins from its “greenlist.
Cautious start with an abundance of central bank meetings ahead
There's every chance that by the end of this week, the bulk of the major central banks have ended their tightening cycle and in many cases, signaled such as the ECB did last week.