US equities went from gains to losses, yet again, as the Ukrainian tensions, which support the rally in energy prices, and by doing so further boosts the inflation expectations and the Fed hawks didn’t do good to the overall market mood.
US dollar extended rally as the US yields continued pushing higher. The EURUSD slipped below the 1.12 mark.
Although it has been a blood-red month for the US equities, the FTSE 100 managed to eke out 3% gains in January, as a sign that the British blue-chip index is in a good place to be the winner of the finally-happening reflation trade.
In equity news, Tesla tanked more than 11% yesterday, as investors focused on the warnings that chip shortage could take a toll on performance this year, rather than the record-high profits (which were already factored in the stock price).
Apple, on the other hand, gained 5% in the afterhours trading as the results showed that the sales soared despite the chip shortage worries, helping Apple announce a better-than-expected revenue in the most important holiday quarter!
