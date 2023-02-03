Yesterday was, again, a fantastic day of trading for equities, as the less hawkish than expected tone from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) meetings joined the optimistic vibes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s ‘disinflationary process’ mention a day before, and all that combined with Facebook’s best rally in almost a decade painted the market in the green.
The S&P500 gained around 1.50%. Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 3.5% and entered bull market as Meta jumped more than 23%.
But today will probably not be as fantastic as yesterday, as Apple, Amazon and Google announced earnings after the bell yesterday, and they all disappointed. Maybe, the again-important US jobs data could temper the earnings-triggered weakness – if of course the NFP number, and more importantly the wages growth are sufficiently soft to keep the Fed doves in charge of the market.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) raised their rates by 50bp yesterday, but Lagarde sounded much less aggressive than the December meeting.
The EURUSD sold off.
But I believe that the euro’s recovery hasn’t ended just yet, as we see the end of the tunnel for the Fed – as the Fed rates approach the 5% mark, while we don’t yet see the end of the tightening tunnel for the ECB.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.