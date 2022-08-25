Antofagasta PLC technical analysis summary
Below 1096
Sell Stop
Above 1197.75
Stop Loss
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Antofagasta PLC chart analysis
Antofagasta PLC technical analysis
The technical analysis of the Antofagasta stock price chart in daily timeframe shows #L-ANTO, Daily is retracing down toward the two-year low it hit six weeks ago under the 200-day moving average MA(200). We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower boundary of the Donchian channel at 1096. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above the upper boundary of the Donchian channel at 1197.75. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal high, following Parabolic indicator signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (1197.75) without reaching the order (1096), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of stocks - Antofagasta PLC
Antofagasta stock rose after a report the company had sued the US government to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine. Will the Antofagasta stock price continue rebounding?
Antofagasta plc is a Chilean publicly traded multinational mining company. Company’s market capitalization is at £11.31 billion. ANTOFAGASTA stock is trading at P/E Ratio (Trailing Twelve Months) of 15.09 currently. The company earned £6.41 billion revenue (ttm) and a Return on Assets (ttm) of 8.45% and a Return on Equity (ttm) of 14.95%. Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals subsidiary sued the US government on Monday to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine. The company claims the lease cancellations in January by the US Department of the Interior were "arbitrary and capricious". Twin Metals asked the US District Court in Washington to restore the leases, which were first granted in 1966 and have been passed between successor companies. No mining has taken place at the site. Restoration of leases may lead to copper and nickel mining which will be bullish for stock price. The stock price gained 2.8% on day after the news.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today. It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing.