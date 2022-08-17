Walmart, with lots of anxiety pre-priced, had a wonderful relief rally of 5%.
While the SP500 rose 0.2%, the Nasdaq fell 0.2%? Quite a mixed day really, and no wonder with that housing data?
US Housing Starts collapsed another 9.6%. As that Property Bubble I have been warning of for the past year, yes, risk of another GFC styled housing crisis, begins to actually burst. Watch out for the current extreme pricing gains to reverse somewhat sharply in the next few months. The housing construction industry is already in recession.
The previous near zero Fed Fund Rate was held for far too long and encouraged riskier than usual activity across all market. From the extremes of crypto, through equities, and to the relatively usually conservative housing market.
The GFC taught people that property can go down, but people also took away that you always keep buying regardless. That euphoria, which partied hard on low mortgage rates, is well and truly over. The rich with deep pockets may well keep buying for a little longer, but new homes, construction and the bulk of the property market are all rolling over already. In line with manufacturing and plummeting consumer sentiment. Yes, consumer sentiment bounced last week, but remains at historic lows since 1950.
Anyone buying property in the US at the moment, risks doing so at the very top, with downside for prices the likely trend over the next 1-2 years. If the recent euphoria mentality is anything to go by, US property could fall 10% to 20% during this period.
For the global economy and equity market outlook, consider the prospect of simultaneous property cases in both of the world’s two largest economies, China and the USA.
China knows it is happening. The USA has not figured it out yet?
Aggressive Fed rate hikes, combined with high inflation and a slowing economy could well add up to = ‘property crash’.
Then add energy recession in Europe. The Zew business climate index already at a record low, just hit a new record low.
Caution on property and equity portfolios, has never been a more obvious necessity.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!