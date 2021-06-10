The long-term bias remains bullish for the USD but there is ample scope for a move in either direction from current levels.

The Euro looks to be forming a bearish Butterfly formation but with ample scope for a move to the upside.

The long-term bias for EURUSD is bearish but there is ample scope for a move to 1.2291-1.2298 to complete the bearish formation.

Will DeMark indictors then offer exhaustion counts? I highlight what to looks for in this scenario.