A frantic week in financial markets draws to a close and it's clear that investors are feeling very anxious about carrying risk into the weekend.
We all saw how fast things can move over the weekend and risk-averse trade at the end of this week highlights how nervous investors are about further fallout. If we can get through the weekend without more drama, Monday's open could look very different but it's going to take time for the wounds to heal.
Even with all of the measures undertaken by the Fed, Treasury, BoE, SNB, and US banks to stabilize the situation this week, we're still seeing distress in the markets. Credit Suisse is down 10% today and not far from Wednesday's lows, while First Republic is off 23% and down almost 80% in a little over a week.
Other regional banks are also getting hit hard again on Friday, again a sign of dwindling confidence amid uncertainty over which will be next to require assistance. Authorities continue to work to stem the bleeding and more band-aids may be necessary to shore up confidence.
Energy
Oil prices have been pummelled this week as turmoil in the banking sector has increased the risk of a significant economic slowdown or recession this year. Clearly, traders are not convinced that the worst is behind us which continues to weigh heavily on the price of crude, particularly going into a weekend when anything can happen, as we saw a week ago. Should calm prevail, oil prices could bounce back and a peaceful weekend may be the first step toward that.
Gold
Gold is pushing higher again in risk-averse trade at the end of the week. It’s hardly surprising that we’re seeing this going into the weekend as we learned last week just how much can happen over the two days when markets are not open. With yields edging lower and gold trading near levels last seen in early February, it’s clear traders are adopting a defensive stance. Whether that continues in early trade next week will be determined by how eventful a weekend it turns out to be. Key resistance levels remain $1,960 - around the February highs - and $2,000, a break of which would be a major psychological move and signal how much fear remains in the markets.
Cryptos
There are various theories floating around regarding crypto's strong performance over the last week and frankly, the majority of them are more wishful thinking than logic. But that’s irrelevant at this point as the only thing that matters is that it’s up another 7% at the end of the week, more than 30% since last Friday, and some major technical levels have been wiped out in that time. The next is $28,000, followed by $32,500 above that. It seems pointless to try and anticipate where the rally will peak as past moves often didn’t make much sense either but still kept going, although this time seems particularly unsustainable. It should be interesting, regardless.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0650 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0650 in the American session on Friday with the US Dollar staying under selling pressure amid falling US T-bond yields. The risk-averse market atmosphere, however, seems to be limiting the pair's upside heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2150, looks to post weekly gains
GBP/USD has gained traction and returned to the 1.2150 area following the earlier pullback toward 1.2100. The pair remains on track to end the week in positive territory with the US Dollar staying on the back foot during the American trading hours on Friday.
Gold jumps to eleven-month high past $1,960
Gold price retreated to the $1,960 after having touched its highest level since April at $1,965 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 5% on the day near 3.4%, allowing XAU/USD cling to its impressive daily gains.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
XPeng Earnings: XPEV stock soars 11% despite earnings miss
XPeng (XPEV) added 11.4% on Friday morning to trade near $9.30 after issuing quarterly earnings that missed analyst targets for the fourth quarter.