Join us for Coffee & a CFD talk with Tomasz to look at some amazing setups we think you’ll find interesting.

Stocks are back at all-time highs so the party goes on!

AMD bounces off the 38,2% Fibonacci and aims higher again.

Autodesk climbs up after a short break inside of the flag.

Activision Blizzard is still below crucial horizontal resistance.

Equinix escapes from the symmetric triangle to the upside.

3M does the same but to the downside.

Same with British American Tobacco.

T-Mobile patiently waits for the buy signal inside of the wedge pattern.

Same for Royal Dutch Shell, but in this case, we’re in the triangle/rectangle.

Rolls-Royce climbs higher after the breakout of the crucial horizontal resistance.