Markets anxiously await today’s NFP employment report from the US which is expected to show an increase of 500K jobs and could be crucial for the next FED decision. The US central bank has been adamant about needing confirmations of an improving job market and today’s report could seal the deal for the bank to announce upcoming QE tapering in the next meeting that will be held in November. Markets have been anticipating this announcement and any indication of upcoming QE tapering could cause major reactions across stocks, commodities and currencies. On the other hand, the FED could still decide to delay any changes to monetary policy in an attempt to avoid a potential over reaction, especially considering the recent economic climate which has seen supply shortages and higher fuel prices increase uncertainty.
Oil prices rebound after US energy department comments
While Oil prices managed to pull back slightly in the past few days after reaching a multi year high, the upward move has resumed and prices are once again testing recent peaks. The situation changed once again after the US energy department announced that it will not be releasing its strategic reserves and that it was considering potentially banning exports in order to maintain steady supplies. After this news, and following OPEC’s decision earlier in the week to not increase production further, we could be seeing another upward move where prices break through those aforementioned highs, especially considering the potential increase in demand in the coming months.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.