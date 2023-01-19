Based on the market breadth assessed in the 3 conditions to be fulfilled, a new bull market could begin according to the stat in the past 20 years.
Watch the video below to find out how you could confirm the bull run with the most important element as mentioned in the video and at what circumstances could the bull scenario be violated (these are important).
The bullish setup vs. the bearish setup is 808 to 21 from the screenshot of my stock screener below. This is another positive sign, which is inline with the improving market breadth to support the bull case.
As the market is short-term overbought, watch out for a pullback and judge the characteristics of the reaction to anticipate the next move. Meanwhile, a trailing stop for trade management is great to protect your profit if you have been trading those outperforming stocks covered in the Weekly Live Group Coaching session for the past few weeks.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.