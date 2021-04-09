Chaos Clinic for 4/8/2021





This chart shows the gold Exchange Traded Fund, GLD over the past three years.



The vertical lines on the chart are Natural Times, in this case, a 687 day Mars cycle to which gold responds. We all respond to natural cycles. The simplest of these is the daily cycle of sunshine and darkness. As the earth rotates, we tend to fall down and sleep. Then we tend to wake up, stand up, and be busy.



We respond to longer cycles. Our lives are governed by the Earth's annual trip around the sun, from crop planting and harvesting, to our holiday schedules. There are many longer cycles in everything we do, This was well documented by Edward Dewey, in his book, Cycles: The Science of Prediction.



The natural cycle shown was not extracted with popular cycle tools. Rather, it is a cycle found by studying gold's natal chart. The key aspects in the 360 degree cycle are numbered along the top of the chart. The rally ran one full Mars cycle, from zero to zero. The rally is tracked by a rainbow of EXMAs, of 50, 100, 200, 400, and 720 days. During the rally, the EXMAs diverged. Then after the top, they began converging.



In January 2021, prices ran up sharply on the vertical 90 degree line. Then prices fell back and turned down, in turn turning the 200 day EXMA down. This confirmed a downturn. This downturn is likely to run to the 180 point, in late July 2021. In time, this would be a 1:2 time ratio pullback. An extended pullback might be to the 4:3 270 point in late January 2022.





