Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0700 in the early American session on Thursday. The upward revision to Q1 GDP growth and the better-than-expected Jobless Claims data provide a boost to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and turned negative on the day near 1.2350 on Thursday. Upbeat GDP and Jobless Claims data from the US fuelled another leg higher in the US Dollar and forced the pair to reverse its direction in the early American session.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its bearish route Premium
Gold has broken below the 50% retracement of the March/May rally at $1,943.86, bottoming during European trading hours at $1,930.20. XAU/USD bounced from the level but is struggling to recover above it.
Binance Coin price action alerts traders that a slide below $300 is forthcoming
BNB price is feeling some negative pressure from the Reuters report that came out earlier this week. It revealed that Binance Exchange has been breaching US financial rules by mixing up company money with client deposits.
AMD surges to 14-month high following Nvidia earnings
AMD has risen 9% in Thursday’s premarket on the back of big brother NVDA record earnings gap up. Nvidia stock shot up 25% late Wednesday after a 55% guidance raise for the next quarter’s revenue projection.