Gold is a highly liquid instrument with an average daily trading volume of more than US $140 billion. As gold is very liquid, traders can enjoy very tight spreads, especially during the height of the US and London trading sessions. Our gold spreads are among the best I the industry and we welcome you to compare our gold spreads to our competitors.
But to make the most of the favorable trading conditions that can be offered by gold, traders may like to utilise technical indicators to help determine the right trading strategy.
In this spirit, we have compiled a description of three technical indicators and why they are helpful for gold traders.
Relative Strength Indicator (RSI)
The RSI is a useful indicator for identifying when gold enters an overbought (above the 70 level) or an oversold (below the 30 level) condition.
Examining the RSI as it is applied to an hourly gold chart, we can see the correlation between the peaks in the RSI and the local peaks in the price of gold. After the RSI climbed above the 70 level (or got very close to doing so), the price of gold empathically fell in price.
RSI is great for confirming a trade decision with gold. If you find an entry for buy position, you can check the RSI value for confirmation. If the RSI is above the 70 level, you may want to reconsider this buy trade, as gold is in overbought territory. A value below 70 would be preferable.
XAU/USD 1H, with RSI
Moving Averages (MA)
Moving averages are effective indicators that can help gold traders by helping them gauge the direction of the market.
You have two main choices when it comes to moving averages: Exponential (EMA) and Simple (SMA). It is good to note that the EMA gives greater weight to the most recent prices, while the SMA weighs all inputs equally.
The best moving average to use with gold trading depends on your strategy and preferences, and particularly the time frame on which you are viewing the charts.
On the one-hour chart below there are 3 SMAs based on a small-time frame so that the direction of the market can be accurately depicted. The moving averages below are based on the previous 5, 8 and 13 candles. As we are on a very small time frame, the difference between the EMA and SMA lines are reduced.
XAU/USD 1H, with 5,8, and 13-candle SMA
Bollinger Bands
The Bollinger Bands indicator is useful for visualizing volatility and the range that gold has recently traded.
The most helpful quality of the Bollinger Bands is that the two outer lines show where price movement should be expected to trade 90% of the time (the trading band). As such, when trading gold, the outer lines can help you determine levels for placing your stop loss and take profit. Traders will typically open or close gold trades when gold price hits one of the outer Bollinger Bands.
XAU/USD 1H, with Bollinger Bands Indicator
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains unfazed around 0.6750 on weak Australian jobs
AUD/USD is little changed around 0.6750 on the disappointing Australian employment data. The Australian jobless rate and employment change missed estimates in August. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid a mixed mood, ahead of US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY: Bears about to pounce as US dollar meets 4-hour resistance
USD/JPY bears could be about to make another move. The yen buying campaign could be underway. It was stated that the harmonic pattern was bearish n the daily chart. A break of 141.50 will still be a key development in the days ahead, should that eventuate.
Gold bears aim for $1,660 amid sluggish DXY ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold price remains pressured at around $1,696, struggling to extend the two-day downtrend, as traders await key US data during Thursday’s Asian session. In addition to the wait for the macro, mixed concerns surrounding the key risk catalysts also seem to challenge the XAU/USD momentum traders.
Ethereum set to undergo a PoW hard fork 24 hours after the Merge
The Merge is a momentous event for Ethereum and the investors as it will be bringing Proof of Stake (PoS) to the network. While the anticipation for the Merge is rising by the day since it will be making the chain more sustainable and scalable, it hasn’t been keeping everyone happy entirely.
Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.