As usual, we find that transitory inflation is not so transitory. Michael Pento comes on the podcast today to talk about some of the causes and effects surrounding inflation in the current economy. Pento says this is perhaps the worst inflation the country has ever seen, and the coming years don’t look too hot in terms of getting out of this economic circumstance. Tune in to hear us break down some of these financial issues, how they relate to what we have seen historically, and what to expect in the future.

ORDERS CANNOT BE TAKEN VIA E-MAIL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR BROKER OR DELTA’S HOME OFFICE TRADING DESK AT (800)649-4554. Delta Equity Services Corporation e-mail system is for business purposes only. Messages are not confidential. All e-mail may be reviewed by authorized supervisors, compliance or internal audit personnel. E-mail may be archived for at least three years and may be produced to regulatory agencies or others with a legal right to access such information. Delta Equity Services Corporation does not represent or endorse the accuracy, timeliness or reliability of any of the information and/or opinions provided by registered representatives and third-parties. It is not a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any public or private securities of any kind. PAST INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. SECURITIES OFFERED THROUGH DELTA EQUITY SERVICES CORPORATION, 579 MAIN STREET, BOLTON, MA 01740, (800) 649-3883. MEMBER NASD, SIPC, AND MSRB.