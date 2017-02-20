Yield curve proves hard to steer for nervous BOJ - Nikkei

The Nikkei published an article overnight on BOJ’s efforts to control JGB yields, highlighting the following:

The sharp moves in the 10-year Japanese government bond yield in early February (3rd), when the BOJ did not step in to buy as yields rose ... and then the Bank scrambled into the market, appearing to have lost control of what they were trying to control.

Market doubt on what it is the BOJ is trying to do, worth a read even though the piece does not break new ground.

Full article here