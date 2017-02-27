Yen comes with mixed sentiment fundamentally - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that fundamental releases have been limited for the Yen, with near-term risk centered on industrial production and retail sales figures ahead of Friday’s CPI.

Key Quotes:

"The 2Y U.S.-Japan yield spread remains elevated below the multi-year high from mid-February.

Measures of sentiment are mixed with shorter time horizons pricing a modest premium for protection against JPY strength.

Longer tenors capturing French election risk are pricing a greater premium, at levels last seen around the U.S. election from November.

JPY’s risk profile leaves it vulnerable to swings in the broader market tone with knee-jerk, havendriven gains in periods of risk aversion."

"Signals are neutral across both trend and momentum indicators, however the chart is suggestive of further downside with the formation of a descending triangle from the December 2016 high.

There are no significant support levels ahead of the 200 day MA."