XPEV Stock Price Prediction: Continuing to drop as EV companies pullback on a big Apple announcement

- NYSE:XPEV slashed by 4.09% as broader markets remain unsettled.
- XPEV officially delivers its first vehicles to Norway as it kicks off its European expansion.
- A big announcement from Apple has given EV investors pause.
NYSE:XPEV has ridden the wave of the red-hot electric vehicle sector this year, but the recent pullback has investors wondering how much higher the ceiling really is. On Tuesday, XPEV fell another 4.09% as much of its electric vehicle competitors also closed the day in the red. The Chinese automaker has still returned investors over 120% during the past 52-weeks, but the stock remains down nearly 40% from its 52-week high price of $74.49 from just under a month ago.
One of the major catalysts for the electric vehicle’s downturn today was the announcement on Monday that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has plans to get into the electric car business by 2024. The report from the largest company in the world saw other industry leaders like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng, and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all fall significantly on Tuesday. Apple is the absolutely last company in the world that any industry wants to see invade, so the shocking announcement could put a bit of a cap on the electric vehicle stocks for the near future.
XPeng stock price news
Xpeng also announced that it has officially delivered its first vehicles to the European continent for the Scandinavian country of Norway. While another Chinese company Aiways has already delivered and sold their electric vehicles to Europe in 2019, Xpeng’s entry is a significant milestone for the publicly traded firm. Xpeng did manage to beat out Chinese rival NIO who is planning to deliver its first shipment of vehicles in the second half of 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.22 amid US stimulus uncertainty
EUR/USD is recovering toward 1.22 amid dollar weakness. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill, causing some confusion. A packed day of US data awaits traders ahead of Christmas.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.