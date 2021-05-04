Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to extend losses below $1,780

- XAU/USD off the day’s high on the price correction in the Asian session
- More weakness if it slips below $1,780.
- Overbought momentum oscillators reflect the wait-and-hold approach.
Gold prices surrendered the previous day’s gains and are looking to extend pullback in the Asian session. The pair peaked at $1,1794.44 but lost its ground and is looking to refresh the daily lows.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,785.05, down 0.38% on the day.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart:
On the 4-hour chart, the pair faces rejection near the highs of $1,800 and forms the spinning top candlestick pattern, which signifies reversal in the prevailing trend. The selling intensified as soon as the price dropped below the $1,788.87 level. On moving lower, XAU/USD bears will first target the $1,780 horizontal support zone and then would march toward the $1,775 resistance turned support area. Finally, the price will pursue the action to retest Monday’s low of $1,766.17.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is placed above the midline, however, with receding bullish momentum. Any uptick in the MACD will ask for a reversal back to the $1,790 level, followed by Monday’s high at $1,798.02. It would not be an exaggeration to say that, above $1,800, the next on the cards will be February 23 highs at $1,816.07.
XAU/USD additional levels:
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1787.22
|Today Daily Change
|-5.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1792.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.58
|Daily SMA50
|1745.5
|Daily SMA100
|1799.34
|Daily SMA200
|1854.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1798.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1790.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1756.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1753.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1741.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1805.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1817.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD extends the drop towards 1.2000 as the US dollar finds its feet amid the downbeat mood and cautious remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Concerns over Eurozone's economic recovery continue to weigh on the single currency. US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3900 on US dollar bounce, Brexit woes ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 ahead of the London Open. The UK may have a good post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects UK's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold looks north amid a potential bull flag and lower yields
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid weaker Treasury yields. XAU/USD charts a potential bull flag on the hourly sticks. The focus shifts towards the US economic data for fresh cues on the dollar and gold.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.