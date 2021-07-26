Wyckoff price action analysis on SABRE, JETS, CHKP, AZN and earnings result [Video]

In this video, I go over and answer some questions & analyzed charts from my Telegram Group members including SABRE, JETS, CHKP, AZN to spot the direction, target price, any potential unusual behaviors and any potential entry. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:30 SABRE (Sabre Corporation)
- 5:10 JETS (U.S. Global Jets ETF)
- 6:50 CHKP (Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.)
- 15:55 AZN (Astrazeneca PLC)
Key Points
- SABRE — A trading plan is required when you want to go in for a new position either using breakout trading or pullback trading strategy. The timeframe is especially important. Currently, the long term trend is up, intermediate trend is within the down channel while the short term trend might be going up due to oversold.
- JETS — The price structure and the trend for long, mid and short term is very similar to JETS. For low risk entry, one needs to pick a structure to lean on in order to have favorable reward to risk ratio.
- CHKP — Refer to the past earning announcement and measure the volatility to judge if the stop loss is within the tolerance. Next, consider the trading context to anticipate the movement upon the announcement.
- AZN — Using Wyckoff’s Effort vs Results suggested there was a lot of buying on 16, 19–20 Jul 2021. It is likely in a trading range between 56–61.
