WTO: US failed to demonstrate that China tariffs are provisionally justified

The World Trade Organization (WTO) issued a report regarding the United States' tariffs on Chinese goods and summarized that the US has not met its burden of demonstrating that the measures against China are provisionally justified.

WTO Panel in the report recommended that the US brings its measures into conformity.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.9% on a daily basis at 3,413. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index edged higher and was last seen gaining 0.06% at 93.10.