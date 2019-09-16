WTI technical analysis: Solidly bid near 11-month falling trendline

- Oil jumps to the highest level since July 15 on Saudi attacks.
- An upside break of trendline falling from October 2018 highs would bolster the bullish case.
WTI oil prices are currently trading at $59.70 per barrel, representing 8.5% gains on a 24-hour basis. Prices hit a high of $60.63 in early Asia, a level last seen on July 15.
The "Black Gold" gapped higher due to Saturday's attack on Saudi Aramco, one of the largest oil-producing drone attack on the Saudi Aramco's oil facility – one of the world's most important oil processing plant.
Observers fear further rise in prices in the near future if Saudi officials indicate a possibility of a prolonged (more than six weeks) production outage.
As far as technicals are concerned, the probability of further price rise would increase if prices find acceptance above $59.89 – the resistance of the trendline connecting Oct. 3 and April 23 highs.
Prices, however, may drop to the former resistance-turned-support of $58.73 (Sept. 10 high) if Saudi officials downplay fears of a prolonged outage.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.70
|Today Daily Change
|4.69
|Today Daily Change %
|8.54
|Today daily open
|54.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.62
|Daily SMA50
|56.07
|Daily SMA100
|57.15
|Daily SMA200
|56.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.61
|Previous Daily Low
|54.38
|Previous Weekly High
|58.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.95
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|55.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|56.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1078, representing marginal gains on the day amid oil price spike. The currency pair on Friday faced rejection at the resistance of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs.
GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.