WTI surges above $90.00 for the first time since October 2014

- WTI surged above $90.00 for the first time since October 2014 on Thursday.
- Analysts have been citing a cocktail of supportive factors.
Front-month WTI futures surged above the $90.00 level for the first time since 2014 in recent trade on Thursday, taking their on-the-day gains to more than $2.0, which would mark the best one-day performance in three weeks. No specific one fundamental catalyst can be singled out as behind the recent surge in prices that has seen WTi rebound more than $3.0 from intra-day lows under $87.00. but analysts/market commentators have been discussing a cocktail of bullish factors in recent days that have been supporting the bullish mood in oil markets.
Recent bullish factors:
Demand-side
Reopening. With the spread of Omicron fading in developed countries and China's zero Covid-19 approach (for now) working, demand has been improving in recent weeks as economies reopen following winter lockdowns/remain open. Underlying demand optimism was a return to US crude oil inventory declines last week, according to EIA data released on Wednesday.
Cold US weather. A large winter storm is expected to hit large parts of the US this week, bringing ice and snow to much of the country and increasing near-term demand for energy.
Supply-side
Measured OPEC+ output hikes and production issues. The group agreed on Wednesday to stick to its policy of lifting output quotas by 400K barrels per day each month, disappointing some who expected a larger hike to output quotas. Even if the cartel had hiked quotas by more, markets aren't convinced the group's actual output can keep up with the quota increases; various supply problems at smaller oil-producing OPEC+ nations have been well publicised as of late and the group's compliance stood at 122% at the end of December, said a Reuters survey.
Geopolitical risk premia. Tensions remain highly elevated between Russia, Ukraine and NATO. Some sort of military intervention by the Russians into Ukrainian seems to be the base case of many geopolitical strategists. The US and other NATO allies have pledged to hit Russia with massive sanctions if it further invades Ukraine, and the impact this will have on the country's gas and oil exports is highly uncertain.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.13
|Today Daily Change
|1.68
|Today Daily Change %
|1.92
|Today daily open
|87.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.88
|Daily SMA50
|76.74
|Daily SMA100
|77.69
|Daily SMA200
|73.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.75
|Previous Daily Low
|86.27
|Previous Weekly High
|88.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.71
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|87.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains post-ECB gains, approaches January monthly high
EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1451, the highest level since mid-January. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3600 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after dropping below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and was last seen posting modest daily gains near 1.3620. The dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors react to surprisingly hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde.
Gold Price Forecast: Holding above 1,800 without clear directional strength Premium
Central banks brought volatility to financial markets, with spot gold falling to $1,788.61 a troy ounce to quickly regain the 1,800 threshold.
XRP consolidation continues, bulls wait for a breakout to $0.80
XRP price continues to consolidate in a relatively tight trading range between $0.58 and $0.62. However, the time spent in this sideways movement creates confusing and difficult trading conditions, especially on a time-based chart like Japanese candlesticks.
Central Banks line up to fight inflation long after price soar Premium
The world's central bankers like to portray themselves as technocratic stewards of the global economy. Yet with consumer inflation rocketing to generational highs, one after another, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve have, in short order, abandoned part or all of their pandemic liquidity programs.