WTI stuck in range below $ 53 ahead of US data

- Oil keeps mild recovery gains, still remains vulnerable below 52.00.
- All eyes remain on the US Payrolls and Oil Rigs Count data for fresh direction.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) trades in a narrow range in the upper bound of the 52 handle so far this Friday, consolidating the recovery following Thursday’s sharp drop to the 51 handle.
Despite the moderate advance, the bulls remain cautious amid reduced appetite for the risk assets such as oil, as we progress towards the key event risk for today, the US Labor market report, that may have a significant impact on the dollar trades, in turn influencing the USD-denominated oil.
The prices remain on track for a big weekly loss, in the face of rising fears that the global economic downturn will heavily temper the oil demand growth prospects. Moreover, swelling US crude inventories combined with the restoration of the Saudi oil production capacity continue to keep the sentiment around the barrel of WTI undermined.
Markets now await the US employment data and Baker Hughes US Oil Rigs Count data for near-term trading direction in the prices. Also, the trade and US political headlines could drive the oil market sentiment going forward.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|52.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.64
|Daily SMA50
|55.8
|Daily SMA100
|56.38
|Daily SMA200
|57.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.1
|Previous Daily Low
|51.19
|Previous Weekly High
|59.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.97
|Previous Monthly High
|63.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|52.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.23
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, off the highs it hit after a series of disappointing US figures. Tension is mounting toward the critical US Non-Farm Payrolls which carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty, ahead of US jobs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited
A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday. Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Gold up little, lacks follow-through as focus remains on NFP
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Friday, albeit remained well below the overnight swing high to over one-week tops. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s important release of the NFP report.
Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Meager job growth likely – Five EUR/USD scenarios
Fears are growing that American hiring is slowing down – that has already hurt the dollar – but can EUR/USD rise? September's Non-Farm Payrolls report is eyed with fear and may trigger more volatility than normal – breaking the trend of relatively muted reactions.