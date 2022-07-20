WTI struggles around $100.00 on higher API oil inventories, upside story still solid

- The black gold is facing barricades at around $100.00 as API reported oil build-up.
- OPEC cartel has not promised more oil to cool-off volatility in the oil prices.
- Lockdown fears in China may bring a significant impact on oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is struggling to overstep the psychological resistance of $100.00 in the Asian session. The black gold has observed mild selling pressure after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build-up of oil inventories for the past week by 1.86 million barrels. Gasoline inventories rose by 1.29 million barrels, however, the distillate stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels.
On a broader note, the upside story remains solid as US President Joe Biden has failed to fetch the promise of more oil from the OPEC cartel. The US administration is committed to bringing price stability to oil prices. To fulfill the same, US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia for bringing more oil supply to the table. However, the unavailability of the promise of more oil during the visit has strengthened the oil bulls.
Considering the elevated oil prices, the major oil suppliers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) seem not interested in injecting more oil into the global supply. The OPEC nations are operating near their full-capacity levels and are enjoying premium prices. Therefore, the nations have not shown any interest in adding capacity despite having the right infrastructure.
Other OPEC nations don’t have the ability to expand their capacity. Also, a few OPEC nations are unable to produce the stated oil. Prohibition of oil imports from Russia by the Western leaders will keep haunting the oil bulls for a prolonged period.
No doubt, the escalating odds of lockdown in China due to the recurring resurgence of Covid-19 will bring a slump in demand for oil. The impact is temporary as lockdown measures won’t sustain for a longer period. It is worth noting that China is a leading consumer of oil and any slump in the overall demand in China will bring a significant impact on oil prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|100.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.64
|Daily SMA50
|108.35
|Daily SMA100
|106.26
|Daily SMA200
|93.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.69
|Previous Daily Low
|96.28
|Previous Weekly High
|102.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.34
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
