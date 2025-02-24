WTI strives to gain ground above $70.00, seeks more development in Russia-Ukraine peace

- The Oil price aims for a firm footing above $70.00 after a significant fall on Friday.
- Russia-Ukraine peace would increase the flow of global oil supply, which would weaken its price.
- The OPEC is planning to postpone its planned monthly supply increase.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, bounces to near $70.44 in Monday’s European session after posting an over seven-week low around $70.00 on Friday. The outlook of the Oil price remains uncertain as investors seek more development in Russia-Unites States (US) talks for ending the war in Ukraine, which entered its fourth year on Monday.
Last week, the US agreed to hold more talks with Russia after having long discussions on a truce with Ukraine in Riyadh, without having Ukraine and the European Union (EU) on the table. The US government also said that President Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin by this month. Over that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy clarified that any agreement without their consent won’t be acceptable.
Meanwhile, President Trump has accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war. On that, Zelenskyy has said that he is willing to step down if Ukraine gets NATO membership.
More positive developments in Russia-US peace talks would be an unfavorable scenario for the Oil price. Europe and the US are expected to revoke their sanctions on Russia if it calls of war in Ukraine. Such a scenario would lead to an increase in the seaborne oil flows.
Meanwhile, investors will also focus on OPEC’s decision about whether it will increase its monthly supply, which are expected in April. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the OPEC is planning to delay its planned monthly supply increase.
Brent Crude Oil FAQs
Brent Crude Oil is a type of Crude Oil found in the North Sea that is used as a benchmark for international Oil prices. It is considered ‘light’ and ‘sweet’ because of its high gravity and low sulfur content, making it easier to refine into gasoline and other high-value products. Brent Crude Oil serves as a reference price for approximately two-thirds of the world's internationally traded Oil supplies. Its popularity rests on its availability and stability: the North Sea region has well-established infrastructure for Oil production and transportation, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply.
Like all assets supply and demand are the key drivers of Brent Crude Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of Brent Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of Brent Crude Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact Brent Crude Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains below 1.0500 amid Conservatives German election win
EUR/USD pares gains back below 1.0500 in the European session on Monday. The pair still stays supportec by the German Conservatives Party win in the federal election, which revived hopes for better economic outlook. The upside remains elusive due to a cautious mood and mixed German IFO data.
GBP/USD eases to near 1.2650 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD reverses gains to trade near 1.2650 in European trading on Monday. The pair eases as the US Dollar pauses its decline but the downside appears capped ahead of speeches from several BoE policymakers.
Gold price remains stuck in multi-day-old trading range near all-time peak
Gold price continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range through the first half of the European session on Monday. Investors remain worried that Donald Trump's trade tariffs would trigger a global trade war which continues to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Solana drops below $160, liquidating $26 million in leverage as negative funding rate weighs in
Solana price extends its decline and trades around $160 on Monday after falling over 11% last week. The recent correction in SOL has triggered a wave of over $26 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours and $110 million last week.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.