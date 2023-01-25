WTI stays defensive above $80.00 on mixed economic concerns, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change eyed

- WTI steadies after two-day downtrend, mildly bid of late.
- Fears of recession joins successive addition in the US inventories, Biden’s push for SPR to weigh on prices.
- OPEC+ chatters add strength to the upside filters.
- Softer US Dollar, China-linked optimism puts a floor under the prices.
WTI crude oil picks up bids to pare the two-day losses around $80.30, printing mild gains during early Wednesday in Asia. In doing so, the black gold prices benefit from the softer US Dollar amid sluggish trading hours. However, economic fears and growing concerns over inventory build, as well as higher supplies, seem to probe the Oil buyers of late.
That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured after the January activity data suggests the contraction despite being in contraction region. January’s US S&P Global Composite PMI for increased to 46.6 from 45.0 prior and the 44.7 consensus, marking the seventh consecutive read below 50. It’s worth observing that preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January rose past 46.2 market forecast and 46.1 market expectations with 46.8 figure while the Services PMI followed the suit with the 46.6 figure for the said month, versus 44.5 forecast and 44.7 prior.
On the other hand, the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly US Crude Oil Stock report for the week ended on January 20 showed the addition of 3.378 million barrels versus 7.615M prior increase. With this, the API stockpiles grew for the fourth consecutive week.
It should be noted that the US activity numbers weren’t the only one which were softer, the figures from Germany also couldn’t impress the oil buyers.
Also challenging the energy benchmark prices could be the latest tension surrounding US and Chinese ties due to Beijing-based companies’ alleged role in the Russian war. On the same line could be US President Joe Biden’s readiness to use the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) and using veto rights to defend the action in case needed.
Additionally, Reuters came out with news suggesting no major change in the OPEC+ output policy while citing an anonymous source. “The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, is unlikely to recommend any changes to oil output policy,” said Reuters citing five OPEC+ sources. OPEC+ is scheduled to meet next week, on February 1.
Looking forward, the official weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ended on January 20, prior 8.408M, will be watched closely for confirmation of the API data.
Technical analysis
A failure to cross the 100-DMA hurdle, around $81.70 by the press time, highlights three-week-old support line, close to $79.50 by the press time, as the key support to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|80.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.4
|Daily SMA50
|77.95
|Daily SMA100
|81.7
|Daily SMA200
|91.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.29
|Previous Daily Low
|79.74
|Previous Weekly High
|82.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.48
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI rally to test 0.7100
AUD/USD is extending the latest gains to challenge the 0.7100 hurdle amid a broadly subdued US Dollar so far this Wednesday. The Australian Consumer Price Index beat expectations and remain the main catalyst behind the Aussie's upsurge.
EUR/USD extends bounce off 50-SMA inside bullish channel
The Euro prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Gold looks to surpass $1,940 amid weaker yields, US GDP eyed
Gold price is aiming to overstep the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gaining strength amid rising demand for the US government bonds that have weakened yields further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%.
XRP Price Prediction: Bears are back, and they mean business
XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally.
Microsoft Stock Earnings jumps over 4% afterhours despite missing revenue projections by half a billion
MSFT was able to evade the bears late Tuesday when results from its cloud business impressed enough for the market to overlook its half-billion-dollar revenue miss. For the fiscal second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, in line with Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $52.7 billion missed the consensus forecast by $450 million.