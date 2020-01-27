WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI sellers extend control amid growing China coronavirus concerns.
  • Coronavirus contagion threatens global economic growth and dents risk.
  • Eyes on US weekly Crude Stock data and virus updates for fresh direction.

The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.

The prices started out the week on a negative note and continue to remain under heavy selling pressure, extending its week-long losing streak. Growing concerns over the rapid spread of the China coronavirus outbreak internationally as well as the negative impact this will have on the oil demand growth outlook weigh on the black gold. With the virus’s ability to spread, markets remain wary over its implications on the global economy.

Additionally, increased safe-haven demand for the US dollar across the board, in response to the coronavirus scare induced risk-off market profile, collaborates with weakness in the prices. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil expensive to the holders in foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in their latest note, “investor fears on oil demand have risen considerably, driven by unfavorable U.S. inventories and ... concerns on impact from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Looking ahead, the latest updates on the China coronavirus outbreak will continue to influence the broader market sentiment and dollar trades, eventually impacting the barrel of WTI. Markets also look forward to the US weekly Crude Stocks Change data due later this week for near-term trading direction.

WTI Technical levels to consider

WTI

Overview
Today last price 52.39
Today Daily Change -1.95
Today Daily Change % -3.59
Today daily open 54.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.39
Daily SMA50 58.97
Daily SMA100 57.35
Daily SMA200 57.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.96
Previous Daily Low 53.86
Previous Weekly High 59.65
Previous Weekly Low 53.86
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits YTD lows near 1.1020 on German IFO disappointment

EUR/USD hits YTD lows near 1.1020 on German IFO disappointment

EUR/USD turns negative and hits fresh YTD lows near 1.1020 after the German IFO Survey for January disappointed across all indicators. Further, growing coronavirus concerns also add to the weight on the spot. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD looks to regain 1.3100 despite dollar strength

GBP/USD looks to regain 1.3100 despite dollar strength

GBP/USD regains poise and nears the 1.3100 mark despite resurgent US dollar demand across the board, in the face of China’s coronavirus outbreak concerns. The focus remains on Thursday’s BOE for fresh direction on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Forex Weekly Outlook – Coronavirus, Fed, and BOE in focus

Forex Weekly Outlook – Coronavirus, Fed, and BOE in focus

The coronavirus scare gripped markets and boosted the safe-haven dollar and yen. Will they continue higher? The calendar features rate decisions in the US and in the UK, as well as other top events. 

Read more

WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.

Oil News

USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark

USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark

USD/JPY opened with a bearish gap and dropped to three-week lows. Concerns over the coronavirus benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped rebound from lows.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures